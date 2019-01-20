News
Former Oklahoma County Deputy Cleared Of All Charges In Rape Case
Sunday, January 20th 2019, 6:55 AM CST
OKLAHOMA COUNTY - A former Oklahoma County deputy who was accused of rape has been cleared of the crime.
The case against Euitt Sharp has been ongoing since 2016 when he was accused of raping a woman in her apartment.
Sharp was arrested and fired over the allegations, but prosecutors dismissed the charges just ahead of his trial this week. They say a text message surfaced which indicated the sex was consensual.
There's no word if the woman will face charges for making a false report.