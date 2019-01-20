Trailer Theft Suspect Opens Fire On OKC Officer
Oklahoma City, OK - Oklahoma City Police Department are looking for a suspect they say opened fire on an officer after attempting to steal a trailer Sunday morning.
According to police, an officer in an unmarked car approached the suspect while he was trying to steal the trailer. The suspect noticed the unmarked car and left the area.
Police say the suspect tried to lose the officer by weaving in and out of neighborhood streets. Eventually, the suspect fired shots at the unmarked car trying to scare off the officer, though police say they do not believe the suspect realized it was an officer at the time.
The suspect was last seen near NW 10th and May and got onto I-44 going Southbound. Officers are looking for a White Chevy Pickup