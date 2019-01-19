Tiny Dog Found Stabbed, Gutted In Del City
DEL CITY – Police are investigating after a dog was found brutally attacked in Del City Thursday.
Owner Alexandria Berry says the last memory she will have of her dog, Tasha, is watching her suffer.
Berry says she made the discovery when she went into her back yard to look for the little terrier she's had for ten years.
“I walked around the tree and she was laying there, and she was mutilated. Like so bad, her neck was cut. She had stab wounds. She was gutted,” Berry said of her dog.
Berry couldn't believe the dog survived whatever attack she'd just gone through.
“She was still alive after all of that. She was alive until we took her to the vet and they put her down at the vet,” Berry said.
Berry called police and showed them the blood she also found on her fence.
“There are no holes or anything to get out where she was over there, because I went over there and was checking to make sure and no. Somebody came over the fence, grabbed her, did whatever and then threw her back over the yard,” Berry said.
Del City Police confirm they're investigating, talking with the game warden and veterinarians to determine if this was an attack by another animal or a human.
Meanwhile, Berry is warning her fellow dog owners to keep an eye out for anyone suspicious walking along the neighborhood creek.
“Keep a watch on your animals. At least let them go outside with you,” Berry said.
Berry says she expects the attacker is a cruel human, who took away her beloved dog.
“She was the sweetest, kindest, loving animal you will ever meet,” Berry said of Tasha