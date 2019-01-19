

Trump says Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will bring the proposal for a vote in the Senate this week. But Democrats, who control the House, are already saying they find the president's offer unacceptable.



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump's forthcoming proposal for ending the 29-day partial government shutdown is a "non-starter." Minutes before Trump was to unveil his plan at the White House, the California Democrat said early reports about the proposal indicated it was insufficient.