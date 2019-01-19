Oklahoma City, OK - There are a few days left in the vote to name the Oklahoma City Zoo's new pygmy goats.

The Zoo is asking voters to choose names with Oklahoma ties names of cities across the state like Idabel, Checotah, and Ripley. The Oklahoma City Zoo recently welcomed six nine-month-old, female dwarf Nigerian pygmy goats to its barnyard habitat located in the Children's Zoo.

Voting will be open through Monday, January 21st on the Zoo's website.