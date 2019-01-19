News
Oklahoma City Public School District Could Close Up To 20 Schools
Oklahoma City, OK - Oklahoma City Public School District could close up to 20 schools. That's a new number directly from Superintendent Sean McDaniel.
"It's going to be between 14 and 20 schools that we believe we will close and then most of them we will repurpose," said McDaniel.
The district says it's operating at 60 percent capacity and looking at one million dollars in cuts. McDaniels encourages the public to join him next Tuesday as he presents his options for moving forward.