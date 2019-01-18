Man Wanted For Multiple Burglaries Across Oklahoma
***UPDATE: Oklahoma City PD confirmed Timothy Dovers was caught following a police pursuit in Oklahoma City Friday night.
Deputies in Pottawatomie County are searching for a man, they believe, is connected to dozens of recent burglaries.
Investigators said Timothy Dovers was also connected to a large bust at the Red Barn on the outskirts of Oklahoma City.
After a months-long investigation, deputies with the Pottawatomie, Lincoln and Oklahoma counties searched the RV park for stolen property. They said they found hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise.
Two men were arrested at the scene, but an attorney who represents the owner of Red Barn said his client is innocent.
“We think this may be a situation where people may have brought items onto this property that may have been stolen,” said Attorney James Pasquali.
Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth said they are still looking for the leader of the theft ring, Dovers.
Investigators have an arrest warrant and have been actively searching for Dovers.
This week, they searched a home in Shawnee and said they found more items.
“We discovered there were stolen items there - motorcycle, we had distribution weight heroin, we had firearms there. There was a convicted felon there,” said Sheriff Booth.
But there was no sign of Dovers, so deputies traveled to Wanette.
Drones flew above, and deputies reported they caught suspects in the middle of a burglary. The suspects jumped in a vehicle and took off into Cleveland County.
Two men were caught, but one is still on the loose.
“Wherever he goes, and the other people that he is going to be associated with, we are going to expect more arrests,” said Sheriff Booth.
Still, the search focuses on Dovers.
Sheriff Booth said that seven people have been arrested in the course of their investigation.