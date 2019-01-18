Ponca City Student Tests Positive For Tuberculosis
A Ponca City High School student has tested positive for tuberculosis, the school district said Friday.
The school district is cooperating fully with the Oklahoma State Department of Health and the Kay County Health Department.
It was not disclosed how the student contracted disease.
Tuberculosis is an infectious disease caused by bacteria that usually affects the lungs. When someone with the disease coughs, sneezes, laughs or sings, the bacteria gets into the air and could be spread.
Symptoms of tuberculosis include feeling weak or sick, weight loss, fever and night sweats. Other symptoms include cough, chest pain and/or coughing up blood.
Antibiotics are the recommended treatment of tuberculosis. These drugs are usually taken for six to 12 months.
Anyone with questions or concerns are asked to call the Kay County Health Department at 580-762-1641.