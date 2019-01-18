OKC Triple Homicide Victim Laid To Rest; Family Waits For Justice
Oklahoma City, OK - Nearly two weeks after a triple homicide in Oklahoma City, police continue to search for a suspect.
Friday, one of the victims, Elijah Mothershed, was laid to rest at a Midwest City church.
Dozens of friends and family members spoke at the service.
Mothershed meant so much to so many people, as an entrepreneur, community organizer and activist.
To Mothershed’s mother, Evelyn Jackson Lawrence Abdullah, he was her pride and joy.
“If I cried, he'd wipe my tears. If I was happy, he'd laugh with me. If I needed somebody to escort me somewhere, he was the only boy, my son would do it,” Abdullah said.
Abdullah is now one of several loved ones hoping for answers in Mothershed's death.
Mothershed was found dead, along with his fiancée, Carnesha Powell and his daughter, Roshawna Stevens, last week.
Oklahoma City Police say it's a homicide case, but no suspects have been named or arrested yet.
“I can't live, and I have to continue his work, you know? I just forgive you whoever you are and I'm so sorry you were that sick,” Abdullah said.
Others at the funeral had a message not for the killer but for anyone with information.
“We're calling for justice. Somebody knows what happened and what took place. We need somebody to drop a dime, put that in motion to help bring justice to the community,” Oklahoma City NAACP President Garland Pruitt said.
Funeral speakers also asked attendees to honor Mothershed’s legacy through activism.
“We have got to be encouraged to make those decisions that make us better. That's what he lived for. That's what he died for. Making a difference in the lives of somebody other than himself,” Pruitt said.
Private funerals for Mothershed's fiancée and child will be held Saturday.