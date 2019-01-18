Altieri agrees that the federal government's official acknowledgment of state legislation should be in the hands of Congress, and he urged lawmakers to embrace what he sees as popular support for legal pot among Americans.

"There's no putting the toothpaste back in the tube on this one. The American people want to end our failed prohibition and any attempts to really slow that down or stop it will be incredibly unpopular across all party lines and demographics," Altieri said.

Altieri also argues that federal marijuana legalization would help address many of the issues that concern people about marijuana's potential risks.

A recent book by by Alex Berenson, "Tell Your Children: The Truth About Marijuana, Mental Illness, and Violence," highlights some of those risks, including marijuana's links to mental illness, harder drug use, and violence. Berenson argues that legislation and public perception in the U.S. have sped ahead of the science, and that "the growth has happened in the face of powerful new evidence that marijuana can be deeply harmful to mental health."

When asked about Berenson's warnings, Altieri said legalization would give the government greater ability to address these concerns.

"That is not a knock against legalization if you have concerns about it. Prohibition is defined by the absolute lack of control of marijuana. If you have concerns about its use, particularly with youth and other health concerns, the answer is to regulate it and have those controls — not to leave it in the hands of criminal elements completely unregulated in back alleys and street corners."