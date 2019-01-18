OU Responds After 'Derogatory' Video Posted By OU Student Circulates On Social Media
A racist video of two OU students has been circulating social media in the last week, and the university issued a response on Thursday.
The letter, from the university's office university community, said:
"We have been made aware of an inappropriate and derogatory video circulating on social media posted by an OU student. The University of Oklahoma abhors such conduct and condemns the students' actions and behavior in the strongest terms possible. While students have the freedom of expression, the negative impact on such conduct cannot be underestimated. The university is following up with the students.
"Our goal is to be a welcoming and inclusive community and we condemn any behavior whose goal is to diminish or belittle other members of the OU community."
This letter was sent after a video was condemned on social media.
In the video, two white female students are seen wearing black paint on their faces and saying the n-word.
This is not the first time students at the university have been accused of racism. A fraternity and two students were expelled from campus in 2015 after a video surfaced of the students reciting a racist chant.
OU President James Gallogly and Office of University Community interim Associate Vice President Jane Irungu released a joint statement Friday and said they were saddened and offended by the incident.
"We expect all of our students, staff and faculty to respect the diversity and cultural backgrounds of others. These differences should not divide us but should strengthen our community and the Sooner family. The diversity of our university is paramount and it is our mission to build a community where everyone's identity is respected and valued," they said.