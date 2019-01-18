"We have been made aware of an inappropriate and derogatory video circulating on social media posted by an OU student. The University of Oklahoma abhors such conduct and condemns the students' actions and behavior in the strongest terms possible. While students have the freedom of expression, the negative impact on such conduct cannot be underestimated. The university is following up with the students.

"Our goal is to be a welcoming and inclusive community and we condemn any behavior whose goal is to diminish or belittle other members of the OU community."