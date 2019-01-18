Crime
Tulsa Police Identify Suspect Who Took Toddler To Burglary
Friday, January 18th 2019, 1:55 PM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say they've arrested the burglar who took a toddler along during his crime.
The crime was captured on surveillance video.
Officers say someone recognized the man and told police his name is Travis Crabtree. Detectives went to the address they were told he would be and saw him leaving in a car.
After they arrested him they showed him the surveillance video. They say he told them he doesn’t remember doing it because he took Xanax.
Police booked him on complaints of 2nd degree burglary and child neglect. Police say the child in the video is safe and staying with family.