Gathering Place Named Best New Attraction In Nation
Friday, January 18th 2019, 11:31 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa's Gathering Place made what they're calling a major announcement for the park and for the city.
The park's executive director revealed that Gathering Place was selected as the number one new attraction in America according to USA Today’s Readers’ Choice competition.
Park leaders say that is a big honor, especially since it was up against attractions in major cities like Chicago and New York. Gathering Place has had thousands of visitors since it opened in early September.