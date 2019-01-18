Enjoy Friday's Warm Temps; Arctic Air Arrives This Evening
Friday should be the warmest for a while! With highs in the 60s it should feel pretty nice.
South winds will be gusty through the day up to 15-25 mph. The cold front we've been talking about will arrive about 6 pm this evening. If you have plans this evening, make sure to take along your thicker coat and gloves.
Most of the action will happen tonight with some rain showers this evening then transitioning to some brief snow just after midnight.
Winds will remain the big story. Expect gusts between 30-45 mph this evening thru Saturday morning.
Some blowing snow will reduce visibility for a while and could cause a few slick areas for travel but I don't see any major problems. Remember, the higher the profile of vehicle the more the winds will blow it around.
Wind chills will continue to drop into the 20s tonight and into the single digits and teens tomorrow morning.
Saturday, gusty winds will continue but skies will clear. Still expect temps to be cold and wind chills in the teens and 20s much of the day. Temps will begin warming back up on Sunday.