Oklahoma Fathers' Rights Movement Holds First Meeting
TULSA, Oklahoma - A new movement in Oklahoma is trying to give fathers a better shot at custody of their kids.
The Oklahoma Fathers' Rights Movement says fathers lose 87-percent of the time when it comes to child custody.
They held their first meeting at Tulsa's Hardesty Regional Library Thursday to talk about how to get new laws on the books.
Leaders say they're talking to lawmakers to get custody split 50-50 between mothers and fathers.
"If somebody messes up, you take it down from there. But you don't start in the hole, the way the system has been," said Nathaniel Monk, Oklahoma Fathers' Rights Movement.
The group's leaders also say they're working on parental alienation laws and trying to get the state to enforce existing false allegation laws.