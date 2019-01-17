Elderly Woman's Stolen Wedding Ring Found At OKC Pawn Shop
Oklahoma City, OK - A stolen wedding ring worth at least $30,000 was pawned at an Oklahoma City pawn shop for $475, according to retired OKCPD Detective Trela Wishon.
Wishon’s mother Geraldine Whitaker accused Accel at Crystal Park nursing home of the theft back in November. Whitaker claimed a staff member drugged her, then stole her wedding ring literally off of her finger.
Police say until formal charges are filed, they will only say they have the ring, and a suspect has been identified.
“I am so thrilled that pawn shop had enough decency to call,” Wishon said. “They didn’t have to call or notify the police department, but I’m glad they did.”
Accel at Crystal Park’s parent company said last week they, “don’t comment on these sorts of things.”