Missing Man's Family Hopes Someone Will Come Forward After OSBI Increases Reward For Information
CANADIAN COUNTY, Oklahoma - Authorities are still searching for a man from the Canadian and Caddo County area who has been missing since 2016.
The OSBI is now offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads them to Bill Lange, on top of the $2,500 reward the Lange family is also giving.
They’ve followed several tips, but nothing leading to Bill “Wild Bill” Lange, so far.
“Any time you run into a bunch of dead ends it, you know, does get frustrating. But it only takes one,” said Special Agent Nicholas Rizzi, with OSBI.
One tip - sometimes that's all investigators need to break open a case.
Lange was last seen on March 3, 2016 in Hinton, where he worked as a ranch hand.
Lange's family reported him missing a day later, after a friend called his daughter, stating they saw his vehicle abandoned along Interstate 40 near the Calumet exit.
“He would never have just left us like this. I knew from the moment I saw his vehicle that something was wrong,” Savanna Morris, Lange’s daughter, said.
She hopes that with the added reward the OSBI is providing, someone will come forward with information.
“I know that there's probably foul play and I'm not going to see my dad again. But I need closure, and I need to move forward,” Morris said.
She describes her father as a little rough around the edges, but he would never hurt a soul. She says he was the type of man who would help anyone in need.
“That same week, just a few days before, he had picked up a kid who had had a wreck along I-40. And had taken him to the hospital in the middle of the night. So yeah, he was that type of guy,” Morris said.
As time has passed, tips have grown cold. But his family remains hopeful. Morris says she refuses to let this become a cold case.
If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Lange, you can contact the Bring Bill Lange Home Facebook page or call the OSBI at 800-522-8017.