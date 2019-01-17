His 19-year-old daughter, Zahara, who uses a wheelchair, was able to roll right into the family's supersized snow fort – and it was a huge hit. Zahara, who was adopted from the African nation of Uganda, is non-verbal, but Eichhorn said it was clear that she was happy when she saw the igloo. "Her face lit up – she gets super excited," Eichhorn said. "I think she felt like a movie star."