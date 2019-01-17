Muskogee Man Charged With Raping Unconscious Woman
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - A Muskogee man is facing a first degree rape charge after police say he had sex with an unconscious woman.
Christopher Ross is ALREADY serving time for not registering as a sex offender. He also did time for a molestation case out of McIntosh County.
Muskogee Police say Christopher Ross is living across the street from a Muskogee County Headstart preschool, and around the corner from a church.
“He can’t live within 2,000 feet of either,” said Officer Jeramie Garcia, Muskogee Police Department.
Ross is serving time at the Jess Dunn Correctional Center for not registering as a sex offender. Police say he was registered at another address in town... but moved here and didn’t let officers know.
Troy Harris lives in the same building.
“We didn’t have no problems with him. He just came and went. A green truck came [to] pick him up [and] took him to work. And brought him back. He went back upstairs, and that’s about all,” said neighbor Troy Harris.
The Muskogee County District Attorney’s Office filed a first degree rape charge against Ross.
Police say he had sex with an unconscious woman where he was living.
“My understanding, he did know the victim briefly. I’m really not sure what the connection or correlation was,” said Officer Garcia.
Garcia interviewed Ross back in October. “Ross, he stated that everything was consensual to him and he didn’t know anything was wrong with that.”