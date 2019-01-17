Hansen, who lives in New York City but is a former resident of the Connecticut suburb of Stamford, bought the swag including mugs and t-shirts from a Stamford business in the summer of 2017, Stamford Police property crimes Sgt. Sean Scanlan tells CBS News. According to an affidavit obtained by the Stamford Advocate newspaper, Hansen agreed to pay for the 355 mugs, 288 t-shirts and 650 vinyl decals he planned to use for marketing events before they were delivered.