In a publicly released letter, Mr. Trump told the new House speaker he is postponing her trip to Brussels, Egypt and Afghanistan "due to the shutdown." A White House official told CBS News that Pelosi and other members of Congress were scheduled to leave for the trip shortly after 3 p.m. CBS News correspondent Ed O'Keefe reports Pelosi and her staff were preparing to load buses that would take them to Andrews Base for the trip. Pelosi was scheduled to take U.S. military transportation, which Mr. Trump has the ability to halt, a senior White House official told CBS News. Mr. Trump said Pelosi could still use commercial transportation for the trip.