Giuliani also denied a report that he wants to edit what Special Counsel Robert Mueller writes in his report. He said he wants to see it and "respond" to it before it is public, but would leave it intact, and that it should be made public. He reiterated he does not want to alter the report any any way. "Of course I should," be able to see the report before it is public, he said. "I should be allowed to respond," but "I don't want to change the report, I want to respond to the report."