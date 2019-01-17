Bodies Found In Okfuskee County Identified As Texas Pair
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma State Medical Examiners Office has identified the bodies found in Okfuskee County.
They have identified them as 28-year-old Jenna Scott and 32-year-old Michael Swearingin. Scott and Swearingin were reported missing from Central Texas and had not been seen for more than 11 days.
The bodies were discovered in Okfuskee County near Clearview Tuesday. The OSBI and deputies are trying to determine if the two people were killed in Oklahoma or in Texas.
Related Story: Officials Work To Identify Bodies Found In Okfuskee County
Jenna Scott's estranged ex-boyfriend Cedric Marks was arrested in Michigan for burglary out of Temple Texas last week. He is being questioned about the disappearance.
Officials in Minnesota say an old case of another former girlfriend of Marks is being reopened. The woman went missing and was never found. If you know anything contact Police.