Lt. Gov. Pinnell To Be Secretary Of State Tourism, Branding For Stitt's Cabinet
Thursday, January 17th 2019, 12:00 PM CST
Updated:
Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell has been named as the secretary of state tourism and branding for Gov. Kevin Stitt's cabinet, Stitt and Pinnell announced Thursday.
The lieutenant governor is usually tasked with commerce and tourism. Pinnell will focus on boosting state tourism and branding.
Pinnell said it was his mission to get people off of Oklahoma's highways and bridges and see what the state's 77 counties have to offer.
He also said he would ensure Oklahoma wouldn't see the same negative feedback as they did when the state rolled out the new license plates a few years ago.
Prior to his inauguration, Stitt appointed Sean Copeland as the state's commerce secretary.