Passengers React To OKC Streetcar Crash
Oklahoma City Police were called to the intersection of Northwest 10th and Walker Ave. in Midtown around seven-o-clock yesterday.
One passenger on board recalls hearing a crunching noise.
Matt Epting was sure left with something to talk about after his second streetcar ride Tuesday night ... watching a vehicle crash right into it and take off.
"IT WAS KIND OF AN ABRUPT STOP. BUT IT WAS NOT TRAMATIC IN ANY WAY," EPTING SAID.
THE STREETCAR SLOWED INTO THE ROUNDABOUT AND ANOTHER CAR TRIED TO SLIP IN RIGHT AHEAD OF IT.
BOTH PARTIES STOPPED AND THE OPERATOR HONKED THE HORN. THE CAR TRIED TO SLIP IN AHEAD OF IT AGAIN BUT AT THAT POINT THE STREETCAR WAS ALREADY BACK IN MOTION
Police believe a small Honda vehicle crashed into the streetcar ... which has since been taken off the road.
Passengers were given cards to fill out following the crash.
IT WAS SAID YOU COULD HEAR THIS KIND OF CRUNCHING SOUND AS THE STREETCAR MADE CONTACT WITH THE CAR.
A small portion was scratched up ... the vehicle broke an indicator light.
A minor incident ... serving as a reminder to drivers.
The witness said this crash is not stopping him from taking a ride on the streetcar again.
He's looking forward to his next ride.