



"There is just so much that could've happened bad for her and I'm surprised she didn't cut her foot," said Benton.



All the detectives I spoke to were just kind of in shock. Also, we believe he might have been intoxicated," said TPD Officer Jeanne Pierce. "This child is totally unaware that she is in a dangerous situation."



Benton says he wishes he had called police when he first got the burglary alarm notification. But he didn't think much of it, after all, he had just hired a new driver.



"I figured the new driver had come in to turn paperwork in and set it off and so I figured she set it off. So, I didn't call the police and I should have," he said.



Officer Pierce says in the end that was probably a good thing.



"We would've arrived on scene with a K9 to check out the building and unbeknownst to us there is a small child present."