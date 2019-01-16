Settlement Reached Between Perry Public Schools, Families Affected By Sexual Abuse Case
Perry Public Schools has reached a settlement with families affected by the child sexual abuse scandal that rocked the district.
A lawyer for the families said the district agreed to pay a $3.5 million settlement.
The families of 14 victims will receive $250,000 each which will be placed in annuities for the children, the families' attorney Cameron Spradling said.
The money is to be used to provide the children with lifetime counseling, care and the opportunities for them to go to college and graduate school.
At least 16 children reported to authorities they had been molested by a teacher's aide. The teacher's aide was identified as Arnold Cowen.
Cowen pleaded guilty to several charges, including 19 counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
The teacher in charge of Cowen and the principal of Perry Elementary were charged and fired from the district after they were accused of not reporting the abuse.