'Super Blood Wolf Moon' To Appear On Sunday
TULSA, Oklahoma - If you're willing to brave the cold weather, you'll be treated to a full moon the likes of which won't be visible again for 18 years.
The Moon will be full Sunday night, the first full moon of the year. Folklore calls a full moon in January a wolf moon. It will also be a super blood moon, because there will be a total eclipse.
When Earth passes between the Moon and Sun, its shadow casts a red glow onto the Moon, hence the name blood moon. The next time a Super Blood Wolf Moon will happen will be in 2037.
The eclipse will start at 9:34 p.m. Oklahoma time on Sunday. The full eclipse will be about an hour later and will last about an hour.
Weather-permitting, it will be visible from all of North and South America except for the Aleutian Islands in Alaska.