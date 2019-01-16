Law officers are looking for a man accused of robbing an Edmond bank Tuesday, the FBI reported Wednesday.

MidFirst Bank, 3232 S Broadway, was robbed by a white man who covered his face with a white cloth.

The robber approached the counter and demanded money from the bank employees. He ran away in a northbound direction.

No one was injured during the robbery.

MidFirst Bank is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this robber.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the FBI at 405-290-7770.  