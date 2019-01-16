Officials Work To Identify Bodies Found In Okfuskee County
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office says they are in the process of identifying two bodies found Tuesday in Okfuskee County.
Investigators believe they could be a couple reported missing from central Texas. Temple, Texas police said Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin haven't been seen for more than 11 days.
Officers are waiting for the state medical examiner to identify the bodies. They were found in rural Okfuskee County Tuesday.
The OSBI and deputies are trying to determine if the two people were killed in Oklahoma or in Texas.
"We had information and we started looking for a certain area and we were able to find it with help from other agencies," said Okfuskee County Undersheriff R.L. Wilbourn.
Police in Michigan arrested Jenna Scott's ex-boyfriend last week on burglary charges. They are now questioning him about the disappearance.