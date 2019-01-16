Alabama QB Jalen Hurts To Transfer To OU
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts has announced he will transfer to the University of Oklahoma in a letter to Alabama fans.
Hurts published a letter to Alabama fans in The Players' Tribune and thanked them for the opportunities he gained while at the University of Alabama.
"I’ve decided to take my talents to the University of Oklahoma, where I will continue my development as both a quarterback and as a student," Hurts said.
Hurts, who is originally from Texas, said it was time for him to start a new chapter after graduating with his bachelor's degree from Alabama.
"So to my about-to-be family in Norman, I truly appreciate you for bringing me on board. Y’all don’t know me yet……… but just for now, to introduce myself: I’m a motivated coach’s son from the Eastside of Houston, and I love to play ball," Hurts said.
Hurts is a graduate transfer and is eligible to play immediately.