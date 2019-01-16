News
3 Players Dismissed From OSU Men's Basketball Team
Wednesday, January 16th 2019, 12:28 PM CST
Updated:
STILLWATER, Oklahoma - Oklahoma State men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton announced the dismissal of three players on Wednesday.
Boynton said guard Michael Weathers and forwards Maurice Calloo and Kentrevious Jones are no longer with the team due to a violation of rules.
“We have a standard of behavior that we expect from everyone in our program and we’re going to move forward with the people who want to abide by those standards,” Boynton said. “I wish the others well as they move on.”
The dismissals leave only nine players on the team.