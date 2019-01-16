While investigators work to determine Patterson's motive for the crimes, the close-knit community that helped raise Closs is beginning to heal. Patty Gerber taught Closs' religious education class. She believes faith will help Closs move forward.



"Faith to know that she's loved by God, she's loved by others, she's perfect the way she is. I think that will help her," Gerber said.

A special prayer service for Closs will be held Sunday at a church in Barron County. The prayer service is to also thank the community for its support. A larger celebration is being planned for later this month.

