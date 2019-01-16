News
$5,000 Reward Offered For Information About Man Missing Since 2016
Authorities are searching for a missing man from the Canadian and Caddo County area.
The family of Bill Lange, 63, reported him missing in March of 2016. He was last seen in Caddo County in early March 2016.
His abandoned vehicle was found along I-40 in Canadian County just east of the Canadian and Caddo County lines.
The Canadian County Sheriff's Office and OSBI have followed many leads, but have not been able to determine what happened to Lange. A $5,000.00 reward is being offered by the OSBI for information pertaining to his disappearance.