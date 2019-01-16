Midwest City Police ID Body Found In Creek
Midwest City police have identified a man whose body was found Tuesday afternoon in a creek.
A passing motorist called authorities after discovering what they believed was a body lying in a creek just southwest of the intersection of NE 10th and N. Midwest Boulevard.
When officers arrived they found the body of Gabrial Bronson Pack, 43, of Del City lying face up in shallow water.
Relatives of Pack told authorities Tuesday that he had called them on Saturday and said he was going to walk to their home in Midwest City from the area of Southeast 44th Street and Sooner Road in Del City.
“At this time, there doesn’t appear to be any obvious trauma to the body,” Chief Brandon Clabes said. “The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s office responded to the scene and transported Pack to their office where a determination of cause and manner of death will be made.”