Disturbing Details Released In Case Of Nichols Hills Peeping Tom
Disturbing details about an alleged Peeping Tom have been released.
Police say 38-year-old Ryan Alden is accused of installing cameras in people's homes across Oklahoma County.
In an eight-page probable cause affidavit, authorities detail frightening things that police say Alden admitted to, including that he was "preying" on his victims after establishing their trust.
News 9 first told you about this case in November. At that point, authorities had said Alden previously worked for a local home tech and security company. They said Alden had admitted to hiding cameras in two metro homes, the first of which was in Nichols Hills.
Since then investigators have released more information. According to an affidavit police say Alden admitted he started spying on people five years ago.
Police say they have found tens of thousands of files in Alden’s possession. They say Alden would make up an excuse to go back to the homes and that the homeowners were always very trusting. In the affidavit, he refers to his actions as being an "addiction."
Police say they have added charges since the initial arrest, and there could be more charges to come.
"Most of the people that we have contacted after the initial victims, they had no idea that they had been victimized or their children had been victimized," Nichols Hills Police Chief Steven Cox said. "The investigation still continues and there's still evidence being processed that could likely turn into additional charges."
Alden's preliminary hearing is scheduled for next Thursday.