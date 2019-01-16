News
Cause Of Overnight OKC Apartment Fire Under Investigation
Wednesday, January 16th 2019, 5:10 AM CST
Authorities are investigating the cause of an overnight NW OKC apartment blaze.
Crews said they received a call about 3 a.m. regarding a small fire on the first floor of an apartment building in the 2900 block of Northwest 28th Street near May Avenue. The apartment was vacant, but residents in other parts of the building were evacuated.
No one was injured and residents were eventually allowed back into their homes, according to officials.
Investigators said the blaze may have started on a couch, but the exact cause has not yet been determined.
Police at the scene took one person into custody, but they have not said if that was related to the fire.