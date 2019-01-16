Police Arrest Tulsa Teen Who Threatened To Shoot Girlfriend Again
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police arrest a Tulsa teen who they say shot his girlfriend two weeks ago then threatened to shoot her again late Tuesday.
The arrest report says 18-year-old Aaron Alvizo is facing several charges, including domestic shooting with intent to kill and threatening a violent act.
Police say they got a call from the mother of Alvizo's girlfriend, who said he was in her daughter's room threatening to kill her and shoot up the house.
An officer writing the arrest report states Alvizo shot his girlfriend earlier this month, but had not been caught.
A perimeter was set up in the neighborhood and police found him just south of the victim's house.
Officers also found a shotgun and several types of ammunition in the victim's room.
During his arrest, police also found nearly four grams of marijuana in Aaron Alvizo's hoodie pocket.