Tulsa Couple Featured In Cable TV's 'House Hunters'
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa couple is putting our town in the national spotlight.
Jack Graham and Bryan Roberts were featured in Tuesday's episode of the hit cable TV show "House Hunters."
Folks gathered to watch the premiere at the Tulsa Equality Center.
The episode follows the newly-engaged couple as they search for their first home.
"Seeing all the different neighborhoods and all the different houses that exist within Tulsa and the different opportunities different neighborhoods have that I never would have looked at before. I think we learned more about Tulsa through the whole process too," said Jack Graham.