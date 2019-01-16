News
Silver Alert Issued For Missing Tulsa Man
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police issue a Silver Alert for a missing 77-year-old Tulsa man Tuesday.
The department says John Henry Thomas was last seen driving his 2011 Chevy Aveo with Oklahoma tag BGK308 at around 11 a.m.
Thomas, who was wearing a long sleeve shirt, pants and dress shoes, went missing from his home in the 3700 block of North Garrison Avenue. They say Thomas was also wearing the black hat seen in the photo above.
If seen call Tulsa Police at 911 or your local law enforcement department.