News
City Of Prague Files Lawsuit Against Hospital Owner
PRAGUE, Oklahoma - The city of Prague says it’s suing the Miami, Florida-based company that owns and operates Prague Municipal Hospital. Prague cites two reasons, a “breach of contract and unjust enrichment” for the legal filing.
The hospital is owned and operated by “Empower,” which owns as many as ten small rural hospitals around the Midwest. Prague Mayor Cliff Bryant says they have done very bad job of managing Prague’s hospital, and he wants a Lincoln County judge to allow the hospital to be put into receivership, until a suitable owner is found.
“I mean, all small towns struggle. But they went beyond struggle,” he said.
News 9 reached out to Empower Tuesday and haven’t heard back.