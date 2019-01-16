Enid Homeowner Finds Man Sifting Through Garage
ENID, Oklahoma - Police are searching for a man accused of creeping up to a home and working his way inside the garage.
Enid police officers were called about 4:40 a.m. on Jan. 4 to the 600 block of South Tyler Street for a reported burglary.
The homeowner was woken up by his garage alarm and found the suspect opening several drawers to a toolbox.
“Through the investigation, we believe that the initial burglary was to the homeowner’s vehicle parked in the driveway,” said Captain Tim Jacobi of Enid Police. “We think that the suspect got a garage door opener from that vehicle and used it to make entry into the garage.”
The suspect ran away after an encounter with the homeowner.
It turns out, the suspect was caught on camera at the front door minutes before making his way into the garage.
“You can see his full face, he looks right into the camera at one point, while he is opening the door at one point. Apparently, to see if it was locked,” said Jacobi.
The homeowner described the suspect to be in his mid-30s with bad teeth wearing a dark-colored hoodie.
The homeowner’s garage door opener still hasn't been found.
Authorities said they hope this serves as a reminder for homeowners to lock all doors.
“People are going to come by and steal whatever is in your car. In this case, the garage door opener was taken, which allowed that man to gain entry into the house,” said Jacobi. “It is also probably a good idea to hide or take your garage door opener with you when you come and go from your vehicle.”
You can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 580-233-6233. You may also text CRIMES (274-637) and send the keyword “ENID”, or message Enid Police on Facebook.