Suspect In Deadly Hit-And-Run Crash Fled Oklahoma, But Later Surrendered To Police
Oklahoma City, OK - A tipster led Oklahoma City police to the driver accused of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Southwest Oklahoma City.
Investigators arrested Luis Soltero, 25, on Friday and booked him into the Oklahoma County jail on one complaint of leaving the scene of a deadly accident.
Those close to Tamara Paulson, 60, have found some comfort knowing police made an arrest in connection to her death.
“She was kind-hearted,” said Mary Tyler, victim’s friend. “She would do anything for you if she could.”
Tyler said Paulson was one of her favorite customers. Paulson came into the Braum's at South Pennsylvania Avenue and 39th every morning.
“She came in every morning at six o’clock,” said Tyler. “Then, she would walk across the street to the bus stop and go to work.”
Paulson was walking across South Penn. last Friday when police said Soltero hit her with his white Chevy lowrider and never stopped.
“Investigators were able to piece together parts of the vehicle that were left at the scene and figure out what type of vehicle it was,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Shortly thereafter, they were able to recover the vehicle.”
Court records indicate the accused driver parked the damaged truck at his ex-girlfriend's home and covered it with a tarp. Investigators then learned Soltero lived only blocks from the scene.
“They went to the address to try and find him,” said Knight. “They found his girlfriend there who indicated he was fleeing to another state.”
Police said she was able to convince Soltero to drive back from Texas. He surrendered to police nearly 16 hours after the deadly hit-and-run. He later admitted to driving the truck involved in the crash.
“I’m glad they found him. Because Tammy, like I said, was a very good person,” said Tyler. “She’ll be missed definitely.”
Paulson's funeral will be held at Harvest Church in Southwest Oklahoma City at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 19.