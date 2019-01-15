News
Mustang School Placed On Lockdown After Suspicious Person Was Reported
Tuesday, January 15th 2019, 4:07 PM CST
Updated:
A Mustang middle school was placed on lockdown Tuesday after a suspicious person was reported at the school, police said.
Mustang North Middle School near SW 15 and Mustang Road was placed on lockdown after a barefoot man reportedly ran up to the school and tried to get in.
Canadian County and Oklahoma City law officers are investigating.
Officers are helping students get out of school, either onto buses or with their parents.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.