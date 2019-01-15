Still, it remains to be seen whether that negative outpouring will impact sales for a conglomerate that generated $66.8 billion in revenue in 2018.

If Nike's decision to feature an athlete known for kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality is any guide, Gillette may not have much to worry about, as Nike's stock and sales surged in the wake of its September ad campaign featuring Kaepernick.

Kozinets agreed, saying even negative reviews can be a positive when it comes to drawing interest.

"Given that most advertising is ignored, or about some boring functionality such as shaving cream that makes your skin 17 percent softer, this is already a win for P&G," he said.