OKC's Assistant City Manager, M.T. Berry, To Retire
One of Oklahoma City's assistant city managers has publicly announced his retirement, the City said Tuesday.
M.T. Berry, one of the City's three assistant city mangers, will be retiring effective March 7.
Berry started his career with Oklahoma City as a community service officer in the police department on Sept. 1, 1970. He was sworn in a police officer a year later. He became the city's first black police chief when he was named Oklahoma City's 47th police chief on March 3, 1998.
He served as assistant city manager since retiring as chief on Oct. 24, 2003.
“I’ve been blessed with a rewarding 48-year City career,” said Berry. “I recognized early on that I love working for the City. Being a public servant and helping people has been incredibly gratifying over the years.”
Berry announced his retirement last week in a letter to City Manager Craig Freeman.