News
OSBI: Homicide Investigation In Rural Okfuskee County Under Way
Tuesday, January 15th 2019, 1:08 PM CST
Updated:
CLEARVIEW, Oklahoma - State investigators are looking into reports of a homicide in Okfuskee County Tuesday afternoon, per an advisory from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
According to the advisory, OSBI investigators were asked to assist police from Temple, Texas, on a case that led them to rural Okfuskee County.
Neither the identity of victims nor a cause of death has been released.
This is a developing story.