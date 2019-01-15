Crime
Suspect Arrested In Hit-And-Run That Killed 60-Year-Old OKC Woman
Tuesday, January 15th 2019, 8:09 AM CST
An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run accident that left a former Oklahoma City Salvation Army volunteer dead Friday morning.
Luis Soltero, 26, has been arrested.
Police identified Tamara Paulson, 60, as the victim who was killed Friday morning, near Southwest 38th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.
Police said Paulson lived only blocks from a bus stop she walked to every morning for work. She had just left Braum’s across the street from the bus stop and was crossing South Penn., when she was struck.