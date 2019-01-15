Insured Oklahoma Drivers Being Flagged By Uninsured Program
The state is cracking down on uninsured drivers through a new program. However, some insured drivers are being flagged despite being covered.
Last week News 9 reported about drivers receiving notices, that shouldn't have been sent to them.
The program rolled out in November and involves a mounted camera on a vehicle. Hundreds of pictures are snapped by that camera every minute and plates are run through an insured vehicle database.
A prosecutor for the program said that by state law commercial policies are not reported to the database.
That means some people that had personally registered vehicles but commercial insurance were getting notices.
The same prosecutor was able to give us an update on the issue after some inter-agency meetings.
She says the program will begin implementing updated forms, including the notice and cover letter. This is to alert Oklahomans to issues surrounding commercial insurance policies.
She said in part, "We've done our best to make reporting commercial insurance on a personally registered vehicle a simple process, but we realize it's still a regrettable inconvenience."
She goes on to say "We will continue looking for a solution less burdensome to Oklahoma citizens."