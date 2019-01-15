News
Fire Crews Extinguish Mustang House Fire
Tuesday, January 15th 2019, 6:12 AM CST
Updated:
Tuesday, January 15th 2019, 7:13 AM CST
By Laura Hendrix
Firefighters extinguished a Mustang house fire Tuesday morning.
The home is in the 300 block of Maple Branch Way in Mustang.
This is a developing story.
